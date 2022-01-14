Christus to build $50M hospital

Christus St. Michael Health System will break ground on a new Texarkana, Texas-based hospital, called Christus St. Michael Hospital-West, in early 2022.

The project will cost about $50 million, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The hospital will provide emergency services, inpatient beds, imaging, clinical services, therapy services and an expanded medical office, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

The new facility is slated to open 2023.

"As the healthcare needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve," said Jason Adams, president of the health system.