Baylor Scott & White hospital opens expansion project

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock (Texas) has opened an expansion that doubles the hospital's capacity, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project, which broke ground in early 2023, on Jan. 13; patients will be treated at the expansion starting in February.

It includes a five-story patient tower, a neonatal intensive care unit, additional surgical suites, expanded women's services, and enhanced emergency services, according to the hospital.

Other features include new endoscopy suites, additional cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology labs, a new front entrance, dedicated workforce development space and advanced equipment for multiple departments.

"This expansion is really motivated by the growth we've seen in the community, so we're excited that we're expanding to meet those needs across multiple service lines," President of Operations Drew Bennett said in the statement.

Additional elements of the project will open in phases, with full completion expected by 2026, according to ABC affiliate KVUE.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock is part of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, which has nine hospitals and more than 70 clinics in the area surrounding Austin, Texas.