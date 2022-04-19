Banner Health plans hospital in Arizona

Phoenix-based Banner Health is planning to build a four-story 330,000-square-foot medical center in the suburb of Buckeye.

The facility, slated to open in two years, will be the system's 14th hospital in the Phoenix metro area, according to an April 19 Banner Health news release.

It will have about 120 beds and the potential to build out to more than 300 beds. The hospital will have imaging, surgery, labor and delivery, intensive care and an emergency room.

"We want to provide convenient care that is close to home for our patients and their families," said Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health. "Buckeye and the surrounding Southwest Valley is growing fast, and we want to make sure our patients and health plan members have care close to where they work or live when they want and need it."