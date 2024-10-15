Ascension to open $200M Indiana women and infants hospital

St. Louis-based Ascension has shared plans to open a $200 million Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Women and Infants Hospital on Nov. 16.

The eight-story, 268,000-square-foot hospital is part of a $325 million investment to expand Ascension's Indianapolis flagship campus. The investment comprises three projects: a women and infants hospital, a brain and spine hospital and a campus parking garage, according to a fact sheet shared with Becker's from an Ascension spokesperson.

The women and infants hospital will comprise 109 neonatal intensive care unit rooms, 30 maternity suites and two helipads. It will house one of the largest pediatric emergency departments in the state.

A pediatric and women's residency program will also help train the next generation of doctors, the fact sheet said.