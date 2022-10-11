8 hospitals, health systems planning upgrades or expansions

The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 5:

Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has finished the first phase of its $10 million expansion.



Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion.



State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has been approved for a $350 million patient tower on the Mount Nittany Medical Center campus.



Community Hospital Anderson (Ind.) will construct a $17 million expansion for cardiovascular care.



Loveland, Colo.-based UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies is planning a $280 million expansion of its campus, including a new patient tower.



Texas Health Frisco hospital has wrapped construction of its $23.6 million, sixth-floor build-out.



Niceville-based HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital will double the size of its emergency department in an $8.5 million project.



Elma, Wash.-based Summit Pacific Medical Center has made several upgrades to its facility.