Pennsylvania hospital plans to build $350M patient tower

The board of directors at State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has approved a $350 million patient tower on the Mount Nittany Medical Center campus, State College reported Oct. 7.

The new tower will be 10 floors and 300,000 square feet. It will have 168 private patient rooms, telemetry capabilities, outpatient clinics, point-of-care registration, new dining and food services, outdoor spaces for patients, a modernized data center, a central utility plant and a new 171-space parking deck.

Forty physicians and staff members were a part of the design process, according to an Oct. 7 news release from Mount Nittany Health.

Construction is slated to begin in 2023 and wrap in 2026.