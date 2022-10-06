UCHealth hospital plans $280M expansion

Loveland, Colo.-based UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies will embark on a $280 million expansion of its campus, including a new patient tower.

The expansion will also include a new comprehensive cancer center, a larger emergency department and space for more imaging and cardiac services. It will increase patient beds from 187 to 283, with room for 319 beds, according to an Oct. 5 news release from Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth.

The new five-story tower will have services for trauma surgical, medical surgical and surgical intensive care unit patients.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2023. The new cancer center is planned to open in 2024 and the patient tower is expected to open in 2026.