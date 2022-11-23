6 hospitals, health systems adding services

The following service additions at hospitals and health systems have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 27:

1. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., is developing a female-specific sports medicine program.

2. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is adding a women's health facility at a former urgent care center site.

3. Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta has added a 911 triage system and on-demand telehealth visits following the closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.

4. Solera Health, based in Phoenix, added a women's health network, offering services from whole patient care to family planning.

5. Satellite Healthcare, based in San Jose, Calif., added a kidney care center providing mentorship, private treatment rooms and a demonstration kitchen to teach dialysis patients how to prepare healthy meals.

6. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is building a behavioral and mental health center on 10 acres in North Druid Hills, Ga.