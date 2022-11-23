6 hospitals, health systems adding services

Alexis Kayser -

The following service additions at hospitals and health systems have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 27: 

1. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., is developing a female-specific sports medicine program. 

2. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is adding a women's health facility at a former urgent care center site. 

3. Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta has added a 911 triage system and on-demand telehealth visits following the closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center. 

4. Solera Health, based in Phoenix, added a women's health network, offering services from whole patient care to family planning. 

5. Satellite Healthcare, based in San Jose, Calif., added a kidney care center providing mentorship, private treatment rooms and a demonstration kitchen to teach dialysis patients how to prepare healthy meals. 

6. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is building a behavioral and mental health center on 10 acres in North Druid Hills, Ga.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles