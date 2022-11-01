How Grady Memorial and the city of Atlanta are adjusting after Wellstar closure

Less than 24 hours after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closed its doors, making Grady Memorial Hospital Atlanta's only level 1 trauma center, the hospital — and its city — are drafting plans to accommodate more patients.

The city of Atlanta launched a website, myhealthatl.com, to help residents find care. The website's homepage specifies that AMC has closed, offers a search feature to find nearby care by address, and links to Wellstar's record division so former patients can obtain their documentation.

Meanwhile, Grady Memorial is taking the following steps, according to a Nov. 1 news release its administration shared with Becker's: