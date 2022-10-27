Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta tackles childhood mental health

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta plans to build a new behavioral and mental health center and launch a new program to address childhood mental health.

The Zalik Behavioral and Mental Health Center will be located on a 10-acre tract of land adjacent to the North Druid Hills campus. According to an Oct. 26 news release, it will include two office buildings and will serve as the base for the new program, in addition to serving as a collaborative venue for research and education.

The program aims to balance prevention, early intervention, and outpatient care based on clinical research and tailored to the individual needs of each child, according to the release.

"We hope in addition to enhancing the standard of youth behavioral and mental health in the Southeast, there is the opportunity to create an operational blueprint from which our colleagues across the nation can benefit. In turn, we hope to learn from their successes and expand upon our own best practices," said Donna Hyland, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta president and CEO.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, according to the release.