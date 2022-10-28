Solera Health launches new women's health network

Phoenix-based Solera Health launched a first-of-its-kind women's health network, increasing accessibility to various services.

The new Women's Health Network expands its value-based digital and community-based health programs to address the full spectrum of women's health, according to an Oct. 27 news release. The network consolidates five solutions ranging from family planning to whole patient care.

Solera Health CEO Mary Langowski said they introduced this network to span the lifecycle of women's unique health needs.

"Women's health continues to be one of the most underserved segments in our healthcare system and we are excited to expand our offerings to address some of the most prevalent health disorders women are facing today," Ms. Langowski said.