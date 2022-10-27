Satellite Healthcare introduces new kidney care treatment model

San Jose, Calif.-based Satellite Healthcare introduced a new care model on Oct. 27 designed for patients who have recently been diagnosed with kidney disease requiring dialysis.

The inaugural center of the Kidney Care Connection provides patients with private rooms for treatment and a demonstration kitchen to educate patients about safe and healthy meals to improve their health. The center supports patients as they adjust to significant life changes associated with dialysis, according to the news release.

Patients who begin treatment at the Kidney Care Center are paired with more experienced dialysis patients who act as mentors and provide personal insight. Additionally, new patients use the same medical equipment as a home setting and have the option to transition to home dialysis after four to eight weeks.

Jeff Goffman, Satellite Healthcare's CEO said the Kidney Care Connection combines compassionate care, innovation, and research to improve patient outcomes.

"By involving patients in early education and empowering them directly in their own care, we hope to ease this transition and establish a path for them to succeed at home dialysis treatment," Mr. Goffman said.