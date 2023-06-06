4 RIP Medical Debt partnerships

While the number of Americans with medical debt on their credit reports has decreased since 2020, non-profit groups like RIP Medical Debt are still active in forgiving the medical debts held by millions of Americans.
Here are four RIP Medical Debt partnerships Becker's has covered since April 14:
- Muskegon County, Mich.-partnered with RIP Medical Debt to forgive $25 million worth of debt held by 40,000 residents.
- The first round of Cook County, Ill.'s partnership with RIP Medical Debt erased $80 million worth of debt held by 73,000 residents.
- Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England worked with RIP Medical Debt to forgive $32.76 million worth of debt held by 22,300 patients.
- Winston Salem, N.C.-based Trinity Moravian Church partnered with RIP Medical Debt to forgive $3.3 million in medical debt held by residents of three North Carolina counties.