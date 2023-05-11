Illinois county partnership relieves medical debt for 73,000 residents

The first round of Cook County, Ill.'s partnership with RIP Medical Debt is erasing medical debt for almost 73,000 residents.

Nearly $80 million of debt is being relieved in the first round of a program that has the potential to abolish nearly $1 billion in medical debt, according to a May 10 Cook County news release.

The program uses $12 million in COVID-19 debt relief funds. Those eligible to have debt relieved are residents who have a household income less than four times the federal poverty level, or have medical debts that are 5 percent or more of their annual income.