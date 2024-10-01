$240M expansion marks 'new era' for Inspira Health

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has broken ground on a $240 million expansion of its Mullica Hill campus.

The project will add 168,000-square-feet to Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, including a five-story, 150,000-square-foot wing, and upgrade various clinical and nonclinical areas.

Services that will be expanded on the campus include the intensive care unit, medical/surgical, maternal child health, observation, imaging, interventional radiology and graduate medical education, which will include a simulation lab for hospital residents.

"We are always looking to propel the organization forward to ensure sustainable growth for the long term," Inspira Chief Operating Officer Warren Moore said in an Oct. 1 news release. "We are excited to officially break ground on this new multi-year initiative to continue providing advanced care for our community through an expanded Mullica Hill campus."

The new hospital wing and overbuild are expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. Several areas of the new construction will be shelled out for future expansion projects.

"We are excited to start this project, which marks a new era for Inspira Health and the surrounding communities," Lydia Stockman, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, Inspira Medical Centers, said. "When completed, this expansion will allow us to care for even more members of our community and provide our clinical teams with an expanded environment for our patients, for years to come."

Inspira Health is a four-hospital system with more than 7,800 employees, including 1,200 providers, according to its website.