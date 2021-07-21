15 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 15 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since July 1:

1. Baptist Health plans $225M outpatient facility

Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., will build a $225 million outpatient medical pavilion on its campus, the health system said July 18.

2. Los Angeles Dignity Health hospital completes childhood education center

Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles said it completed construction of the Nest, an early childhood education center expected to open this fall.

3. Dignity Health hospital to grow by 96 beds

Dignity Health Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center has unveiled its new 96-bed patient tower.

4. Hawaii health system plans $500M expansion

The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu plans to invest $500 million to expand its hospital in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

5. HCA plans $50M specialty hospital in Florida

HCA Healthcare's West Florida Division started building a $50 million hospital for endocrine surgery in Tampa, Fla., the health system said July 13.

6. Altru Health to resume construction of $380M hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., will restart construction on its stalled hospital project this fall.

7. New $1.4B hospital opens in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is home to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which opened July 11 after years of delays.

8. Atrium secures approval to build $154M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received approval to build a $154 million, 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C., the system said July 12.

9. UT Southwestern to run Texas psychiatric hospital with initial $45M infusion

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are working on a much-needed state psychiatric hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the commission said July 7.

10. Vibra Healthcare expands into Florida

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare plans to build a $32 million specialty rehabilitation hospital in Florida.

11. Virtua nixes plan for $1B hospital campus

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health has abandoned plans to build a $1 billion healthcare campus in Westampton, N.J. However, the health system plans to invest in major renovations and service enhancements at Virtua Memorial Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, N.J.

12. Wellstar hospital plans $263M patient tower

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., is seeking approval to build a $263 million bed tower.

13. Boston Children's plans $435M expansion into suburbs

Boston Children's Hospital's $1 billion expansion of its main campus is in progress, and on July 1 it aired another expansion plan: a $435 million push into the city's southern and western suburbs.

14. IU Health to open $557M hospital this fall

Indiana University Health plans to open its $557 million, 620,000-square-foot hospital in Bloomington, Ind., this fall.

15. Lehigh Valley Health Network to open hospital July 1

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network opened its 296,000-square-foot hospital July 1.