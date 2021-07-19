Los Angeles Dignity Health hospital completes childhood education center

Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles said it has completed construction of the Nest, an early childhood education center expected to open this fall.

The center for the homeless and underserved families will be equipped to serve up to 32 infants and toddlers, including children with special needs.

"One of the greatest impacts of the pandemic has been job loss," Alina Moran, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a July 15 news release. "For families with young children, finding new work can be challenging, and affordable childcare resources are limited, which is why we are so proud to provide exceptional indoor and outdoor space for low-income children to learn and grow who may otherwise not have access to such services."

The Nest project began last November. Penta Building Group, which managed the construction of the playground, contributed its service in-kind for the project with the help of local trade partners, the hospital said. Perkins & Will, a Los Angeles-based team of architects and designers, created the design for the center.

The Nest is the fourth early care and education center of the Hope Street Margolis Family Center, a community health, education and recreation resource of California Hospital Medical Center.

The medical center is a 318-bed, acute care, nonprofit facility in downtown Los Angeles.