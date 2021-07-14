Altru Health to resume construction of $380M hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., will restart construction on its stalled hospital project this fall, the Grand Forks Herald reported July 13.

The health system paused construction on the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans for the new hospital in Grand Forks changed slightly: Now, the facility will be seven stories and house 226 patient beds and a 16-bed observation unit. It is expected to cost around $380 million.

"We are thrilled to share our new plans for an even better hospital than we first imagined," Dave Molmen, Altru's interim CEO, told the Herald. "The facility will serve our region for generations to come with the innovation, world-class care and calming environment our patients, their families and our staff deserve."



The new hospital is slated to open in 2024.