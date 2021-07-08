UT Southwestern to run Texas psychiatric hospital with initial $45M infusion

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are working on a much-needed state psychiatric hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the commission said July 7.

Under the plans, $44.7 million in state funding will be used for the hospital, the first state-run facility of its kind in Dallas-Fort Worth. It mainly will treat adults and patients in the justice system.

Daniel Podolsky, MD, president of UT Southwestern Medical Center, said in a news release that the "commitment to constructing the first state psychiatric facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex represents a critical step in efforts to serve the acute and growing need for inpatient mental health services."

Statewide, Texas has allocated more than $1 billion since 2017 to build out its mental health infrastructure.