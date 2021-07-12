Atrium secures approval to build $154M hospital after initial rejection

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received approval to build a $154 million, 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C., the system said July 12.

In addition to the inpatient beds, the 160,000-square-foot hospital will house eight observation beds, two operating rooms, eight emergency department bays and a helipad. It also will offer pharmacy, imaging and lab services. Atrium said the 30 inpatient beds and two operating rooms will be relocated from existing Atrium Health facilities.

The hospital will be named Atrium Health Lake Norman, slated to open in 2024.

A certificate of need for the Cornelius hospital initially was denied by state regulators. In the decision, state regulators said the health system didn't prove a need for the new facility.