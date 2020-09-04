Atrium Health fights to open hospital in North Carolina county

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is still fighting to open a $147 million, 30-bed hospital in Mecklenburg County, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Last year, Atrium filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina health regulators for a 160,000-square-foot hospital in the town of Cornelius.

State health regulators denied the request in March.

Atrium said it plans to appeal the state's decision.

Residents in the town of Cornelius have access to two hospitals, including the 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and the 139-bed Novant Health Huntersville (N.C) Medical Center 10 miles away.

More articles on capital projects:

Philadelphia health systems' capital projects undeterred by COVID-19

Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital that has been closed for 7 years

Massachusetts hospital may need to be rebuilt after flooding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.