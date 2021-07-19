Dignity Health hospital to grow by 96 beds

Dignity Health Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center has unveiled its new 96-bed patient tower, Community Impact reported July 19.

The health system hosted a dedication ceremony for the tower July 16. The tower is slated to open to patients in early August.

The building, called Tower D, will bring Chandler Regional's total bed count to 429. It is designed to meet demand in its growing service area.

In addition to patient beds, the tower will house an ambulatory therapy department, intensive care unit, and preoperation and postanesthesia care units.

"This expansion project is very exciting for all of us at Chandler Regional and for the community at large," Mark Slyter, president and CEO of Dignity Health Chandler Regional, said in a news release obtained by Community Impact. "It is a direct result of the outstanding care our team provides. Their hard work and dedication are why people seek services at Chandler Regional and why the hospital has continued to undergo tremendous growth."