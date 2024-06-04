$10M gift renames NYU Langone’s Bridgehampton location

Nicki Harris and her family have donated $10 million to New York City-based NYU Langone’s Bridgehampton location, which has been renamed J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Ambulatory Care in their honor.

J. Ira and Nicki Harris have consistently supported NYU Langone, specifically funding efforts towards obesity prevention and other areas. The donation celebrates the late J. Ira Harris and supports the expansion of high-quality healthcare services on the East End.

"The generosity of Ira and Nicki Harris is all around us. Elaine and I miss Ira every day but, through this naming, his memory and our partnership lives on," Kenneth G. Langone, chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees.

NYU Langone is also set to expand with a new outpatient location in Westhampton and a merger with Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, further extending its top-quality care network. The institution’s outpatient network has consistently earned the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient Inc., since 2015, recognizing excellence in various healthcare domains.

"I continue to be moved by this institution's commitment to providing the absolute best care and to bringing that care closer to where people live, work, and play," Ms. Harris said in a health system news release.