Vanderbilt University Medical Center expanding use of ambient AI

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center will launch the Dragon Ambient Experience (DAX) Copilot, an AI-powered clinical documentation tool integrated with Epic, on Jan. 15.

The technology acts as an ambient AI scribe, capturing patient-clinician conversations and generating real-time clinical documentation. VUMC initially piloted DAX Copilot in March 2024 with 10 clinicians in ambulatory care. The pilot later expanded to include 54 ambulatory clinicians across multiple specialties and 37 emergency department clinicians.

According to a December 31 news release, pilot users reported reduced after-hours documentation time and increased same-day appointment closures. These positive results prompted VUMC to extend access to the tool for clinicians in ambulatory and emergency department settings who meet device and department requirements.