Piedmont Atlanta taps new chief medical officer

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has appointed Jyoti Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Sharma, a cardiologist, currently serves as medical staff president, medical director of the Piedmont Heart Institute and medical director of the health system's women's heart program. She will step into her new role Dec. 29, succeeding Andy Jaffal, MD, who served as CMO for nearly four years, according to a news release from Piedmont.

Dr. Sharma specializes in cardiovascular care for high-risk obstetric patients. Under her leadership, the health system established a free support network offering holistic cardiovascular wellness and support services, reaching more than 10,000 residents through educational workshops, personalized health plans and community outreach programs.