How science centers are advancing healthcare today

The Association of Science & Technology Centers (ASTC) reports that there are over 400 Science Museums across the World that are actively involved in progressing healthcare in some manner.

Science centers are seen by the public as accredited institutions for exhibition and education. This education is critically important, especially in the sector of preventative healthcare. Here are two examples of how science centers are interacting with society today to do just that.

Linda Conlon Director of the Centre for Life in Newcastle, UK describes how her science center works with the public to advance healthcare in the UK. “The International Centre for Life is a unique concept, bringing together researchers, clinicians, business people; and educationalists on a single site in the heart of Newcastle. It comprises a university institute of biomedicine; clinics for people experiencing fertility problems and suffering from genetically inherited conditions, in addition to working with start-up companies in the healthcare industry.”

We asked Linda to give some specifics and she replied “Our vibrant science centre shines a spotlight on all of this, helping people to explore health and wellbeing with input from those who work on-site. During the pandemic, Life was repurposed as one of the UK's largest vaccination centres, providing not only jabs but also support engagement activities for all ages.”

Another example is the Health Museum in Houston Texas. Museum CEO, John Arcidiacono explains how his museum works with the greater Houston community as well as all of Texas and surrounding states to advance healthcare - “The Health Museum in Houston TX. has been a trusted hub for health education and information since 1969 by inspiring wonder and curiosity about health, medical sciences, and the human body. Since museums are trusted organizations that have a reputation for providing credible information and promoting well-being through education and information, we have a responsibility to offer that support to our community.”

Asked how the Health Museum goes about promoting well-being, John stated “We choose our exhibits and programs with that responsibility in mind and to engage visitors of all ages, making learning about health and science a fun and rewarding experience. We offer a variety of educational programs, including workshops, camps, educational forums with healthcare partner institutions, and community outreach events, all with the goal of deepening understanding about health.”

These are but two of hundreds of examples of science centers creating opportunities for the public to benefit by learning from exhibits while educating for improved healthcare outcomes. Linda and John along with Dr. Charlene Wong of the Center for Disease Control, Atlanta (CDC), and Insoo Hyun, Director of Health at the Museum of Science (Boston) will be talking about How Science Centers are Advancing Healthcare on December 12th, 2024, from 11am-1pm ET at The CEO Forum Group's 4th Annual Healthcare CEO Summit (Virtual) and join us for a conversation that could reshape how you view healthcare outcomes. As a Becker's relationship, the $49 attendance fee is waived by using the registration page found here.