Former Allegheny hospital CEO dies

John England, former president and CEO of Natrona Heights, Pa.-based Allegheny Valley Hospital, has died, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Aug. 25.

Mr. England became CEO of Allegheny Valley Hospital in 1978 and held the position until his retirement two decades later. Under his leadership, the hospital significantly expanded medical services, operating the region's only inpatient psychiatric unit and a cardiac catheterization lab. He also oversaw the installation of the hospital's first MRI and a linear accelerator for cancer care.

"It was his greatest pride working at AVH and trying to ensure that they were providing quality health care to everybody who came through the door," Mr. England's son, Bill England, told the publication.

Prior to joining Allegheny Valley Hospital, Mr. England served as assistant administrator at two Washington, D.C.-based hospitals, now known as United Medical Center and MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He also previously spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of captain, according to his obituary.

Upon his retirement, Mr. England moved to Bishop, Calif., where he volunteered at a local hospital.

Mr. England died on July 12 at age 88 in Reno, Nev.