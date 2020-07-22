Yale students' telehealth program coordinates 1K+ device donations for seniors

A group of New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University launched the Telehealth Access for Seniors program in March, which has since grown to 26 states and delivered devices to more than 1,000 seniors, according to local ABC affiliate WNTH.

The program's goal is to collect donated devices and distribute them to seniors and other vulnerable patient populations who can use them for telemedicine visits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides printed directions, email or phone calls with device recipients to teach them how to use their new technologies.

"We work to provide elderly patients and lower-income communities with camera-enabled devices, like phones and tablets, so they can be connected to their physician during this pandemic," the program's co-founder Siddharth Jain told the network.

The program, which expanded to a national nonprofit organization a few weeks after its launch, has accrued 1,080 devices for donation at hospitals and clinics across the U.S. and has amassed 300 volunteers and 75 partner clinics as of July 22.

More articles on telehealth:

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez partner with telehealth company

UPMC spinout merges with 2 other health tech companies to form telehealth provider

House bill would secure telehealth expansions after pandemic: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.