Why telehealth was a boon for 5-year-old Boston Children's patient

Telehealth has helped transform care for Boston Children's Hospital patients who no longer have to endure the stress of traveling for every appointment. Just ask 5-year-old Weston Mahady.

Weston, who is legally blind and has epilepsy, made huge strides in his development once the hospital shifted to virtual care during the pandemic, according to a June 23 news release. He saw providers in 20 different departments at Boston Children's, which is an hour's drive from his home. The appointments would take up most of the day and cause him stress because of his sensory issues.

His visits with his complex care nurse practitioner, endocrinologist and neurologist are now mostly virtual, giving him time to "grow and thrive" at home, according to the release. "If you had seen him before the pandemic, you wouldn’t even recognize him now," his mother, Ali, said in the release. "He's like a totally different kid — and we're huge advocates of telehealth."