UW Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital partner with Amazon Care to deliver at-home coronavirus test kits

University of Washington Medicine and Seattle Children's Hospital are just a few of the organizations joining Amazon Care in delivering at-home coronavirus test kits to people in the Seattle area, CNBC reports.

Amazon Care, the retail giant's virtual medical service for Seattle employees, will use its logistics expertise to help the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation deliver at-home testing kits to patients who have symptoms of COVID-19.

The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network comprises public health researchers from Seattle-based UW Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Brotman Baty Institute and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Through the coronavirus monitoring program, the SCAN researchers aim to discover how the infection is spreading among different demographic groups.

Amazon Care will deliver the tests to people who have requested them and who either feel sick or who are asymptomatic. Amazon Care personnel will then pick up the tests for analysis, and a healthcare worker will notify participants if coronavirus is detected in their swab test.

