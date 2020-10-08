USDA grants $72M for telemedicine initiatives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering $72 million in grants to support telemedicine and distance learning opportunities in rural parts of the U.S.

USDA will fund 116 projects through its Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, which helps healthcare and educational institutions purchase the equipment and software needed to rollout virtual health and learning services.

Some of the telemedicine projects receiving funding will address opioid addiction and continuing education and professional development for clinicians.

"Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in the Oct. 7 news release. "Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural healthcare centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities."

