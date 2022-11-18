UnityPoint rolls out 2 new telehealth programs

Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has rolled out two new telehealth programs for patients seeking treatments for common ailments.

The health system has rolled out SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care, two programs designed to treat patients with illnesses such as flu, cold, allergies or urinary tract infections, according to a Nov. 17 press release from UnityPoint.

Through SmartExam, patients pay a $30 fee and receive a diagnosis and treatment options from a UnityPoint Health provider in less than an hour.

Virtual Urgent Care, which can be accessed through the MyUnityPoint app, is a program in which individuals can video chat with a UnityPoint Clinic provider and receive treatment options.

"Virtual care and SmartExam are two convenient options for Iowans who want to access care from the comfort of their home," said Patricia Newland, MD, president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic. "We continue to experience high demand at our walk-in care clinics, which results in extended wait times. These two options can help get you feeling better faster. Not to mention, it costs a fraction of an emergency room visit."