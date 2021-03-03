UnitedHealthcare's 2 vital care tools won't go away after pandemic, CIO says

UnitedHealthcare expects two tools launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay post-pandemic, according to a March 2 article published in The Wall Street Journal.

The pandemic caused the insurer to rapidly expand its programs and services, including expanding digital infrastructure to better support virtual visits. UnitedHealthcare CIO Carissa Rollins said the company expects to see digitally-enabled collaboration with clinicians and the supply chain moving forward.

Two tools UnitedHealthcare will continue to use:

Virtual visits: Digital tools for video visits will remain to help clinicians work with patients in their homes.



Virtual symptom checker: The tool has been used 150,000 times since launching amid the pandemic.

"We were sharing information with our supply chain and clinicians about how to best care for patients in their homes," Ms. Rollins told WSJ. "We really need this collaboration to continue."

To read the full article, click here.

More articles on telehealth:

New York taps telehealth startup Ro to launch at-home COVID-19 vaccination program

HHS stresses commitment to telemedicine fraud prevention

Cleveland Clinic adds second mobile unit, telehealth services to school healthcare program



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.