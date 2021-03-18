UnitedHealthcare launches virtual hearing care program

UnitedHealthcare rolled out a new virtual care option for individuals needing hearing assessments or hearing aids, according to a March 18 news release.

The offering, called Right2You, is available to individuals enrolled in eligible UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage plans.

Members can participate in the virtual offering by first taking an online hearing test to determine their hearing status. If potential hearing loss is detected, the individual can then get the results of a hearing test from an in-person appointment with a UnitedHealthcare audiologist to create custom-programmed hearing aids, which are shipped directly to the member's home.

UnitedHealthcare is also offering participating members remote customization for their hearing aids via smartphone or tablet paired with the hearing aids, according to the news release.

