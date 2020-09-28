Top 10 cities in the US adopting telemedicine

New York City leads in telemedicine adoption among U.S. cities, according to Doximity's 2020 State of Telemedicine report.

For the report, Doximity analyzed data on telemedicine usage among U.S. physicians who use its virtual care network.

Here are the top 10 cities adopting telemedicine:

1. New York City

2. Boston

3. Chicago

4. Philadelphia

5. Los Angeles

6. Miami

7. Dallas

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Baltimore

10. Houston

