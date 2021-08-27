Telemedicine website flooded with requests for ivermectin: 7 details 

Telemedicine website SpeakWithAnMD.com, which is partnered with anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, has been fielding an increasing number of requests for ivermectin as misinformation spreads online claiming the drug is a miracle cure for COVID-19, NBC reported Aug. 27.

Seven details:

1. SpeakWithAnMD.com has been pushed within anti-vaccine and anti-mask groups on Facebook and Reddit as a way to get drugs including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, according to the report.

2. The telemedicine website, which currently warns users that it is experiencing longer than usual wait times "due to overwhelming demand," advertises consultations for $90 and fills prescriptions through Ravkoo Pharmacy, an online pharmacy that America's Frontline Doctors advertises as partners.

3. On a SpeakWithAnMD.com intake form viewed by NBC News, prospective patients are asked what medication they prefer and are then presented with three options: "Ivermectin," "Hydroxychloroquine," or "not sure."

4. Ivermectin, a drug usually prescribed to treat parasitic infections in animals, is FDA-approved for human use at very specific doses for some parasitic worms and some topical formulations for head lice and skin conditions, but the drug is not an antiviral. The FDA has recommended against the drug's use to prevent or treat COVID-19.

5. The link to the telemedicine website has been shared in dozens of public Facebook groups, including Unmask Our Kids, Nevada! And has also been shared by anti-vaccination influencers, according to the report.

6. America's Frontline Doctors was formed to speak out against the government's efforts to contain COVID-19, according to a Jan. 12 Washington Post report.The group's founder, Simone Gold, MD, was arrested by the FBI Jan. 18 in connection with her alleged role in storming the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.

7. A Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC that Facebook removes any content that "attempts to buy, sell, donate or ask for Ivermectin." Ravkoo Pharmacy, America's Frontline Doctors and SpeakWithAnMd.com did not respond to the network's comment requests.

Click here to view the full report.