California physician arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Simone Gold, MD, a California physician and outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, was arrested by the FBI Jan. 18 in connection with her alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dr. Gold is facing charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to ABC News.

Before her arrest, Dr. Gold admitted to The Washington Post that she was among those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. She confirmed to the Post that she is the person pictured holding a megaphone on the Capitol grounds in FBI and police bulletins seeking more information about individuals who participated in the riot.

Dr. Gold is the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group formed to speak out against the government's efforts to contain COVID-19. She told the Post she's worried photos of her inside the Capitol will distract from her advocacy work.

"I do regret being there," Dr. Gold told the Post.

