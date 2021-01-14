'I do regret being there': California physician joined in storming the Capitol

Simone Gold, MD, a California physician and outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post.

Dr. Gold confirmed to The Post that she is the person pictured holding a megaphone on the Capitol grounds in FBI and police bulletins seeking more information about individuals who participated in the riot. She told The Post that she did not witness any violence.

"I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot," Dr. Gold told The Post. "Where I was, was incredibly peaceful."

She said she followed a crowd into the Capitol, assuming it was legal to enter. She said she was in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6 to speak at a "Rally for Health Freedom" on the east side of the Capitol.

Dr. Gold is the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group formed to speak out against the government's efforts to contain COVID-19. She told The Post she's worried photos of her inside the Capitol will distract from her advocacy work.

"I do regret being there," Dr. Gold told The Post.

