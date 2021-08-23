'You are not a horse': FDA denounces ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

The FDA posted an uncharacteristically snide tweet Aug. 21 in which it reminded Americans why it does not support the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

In recent months, there has been growing interest in the use of ivermectin, a drug usually prescribed to treat parasitic infections in animals, to treat COVID-19.

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it," the tweet read. It also included a link to a webpage the FDA created earlier in the year titled "Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19."



The FDA has not reviewed data to support the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, but "some initial research is underway," according to the webpage. It warned against taking the drug for COVID-19, as "taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous."

In May, Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital administered ivermectin to a comatose COVID-19 patient after a judge's order to do so. No Elmhurst Hospital physicians agreed to administer ivermectin to her against the FDA's warning, so an outside physician administered treatment.

On June 2, the patient's daughter, the person who brought the matter to court, tweeted that her mother had returned home. On June 14, she tweeted that her mother was no longer on a ventilator.