Illinois hospital gives COVID-19 patient ivermectin following court order

Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital administered ivermectin to a comatose COVID-19 patient May 3 after a judge's order to do so, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The 68-year-old woman has been in the hospital's intensive care unit since early April. Her daughter pushed for her to receive ivermectin, a drug usually prescribed to treat parasitic infections, as she is on ventilator and her condition is not improving.

The hospital said that none of its physicians would agree to administer ivermectin to treat COVID-19, as the FDA has recommended physicians do not prescribe the drug to COVID-19 patients, saying it could adversely interact with other medications and be lethal in large doses. The patient's daughter took the issue to court.

Judge James Orel on May 3 ordered Elmhurst Hospital to allow the patient to receive ivermectin. "Why wouldn’t this be tried if she’s not improving? Why does the hospital object to providing this medication? If someone has been in the ICU for a month and not improving, why would the hospital not consider another medication?" he said.

During a hearing the next day, Joseph Monahan, an attorney for the hospital, said the patient has begun to receive the drug, which was administered by an outside physician. Ralph Lorigo, one of the patient's attorneys, said she received her first dose on the evening of May 3.

The medication is supposed to be administered for 10 days or until the patient's condition significantly improves, according to the patient's daughter.

