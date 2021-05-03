Judge orders Illinois hospital to give COVID-19 patient ivermectin despite FDA warning

A judge on May 3 ordered Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital to allow the administration of ivermectin to a comatose COVID-19 patient, despite the FDA's warning that such a move may not be safe, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The 68 year-old patient has been in the hospital's intensive care unit since early April. Her daughter is pushing for her to receive ivermectin, a drug usually prescribed to treat parasitic infections, as she is on ventilator and her condition is not improving, according to testimony at the court hearing.

The FDA has recommended physicians do not prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients, saying it could adversely interact with other medications and be lethal in large doses. The National Institutes of Health's guidance says not enough information is available to permit a recommendation for or against the drug's use to treat COVID-19.

During the hearing, Joseph Monahan, Elmhurst Hospital’s attorney, argued none of the hospital's physicians would agree to treating COVID-19 with ivermectin and that judges shouldn't overrule medical decisions.

Judge James Orel replied by drawing attention to an affidavit from the patient's physician, William Crevier, MD, in which he said he had used ivermectin to successfully treat COVID-19 patients since 2020

"Why wouldn’t this be tried if she’s not improving?" Mr. Orel said. "Why does the hospital object to providing this medication? If someone has been in the ICU for a month and not improving, why would the hospital not consider another medication?"

An Elmhurst Hospital spokesperson told Becker's the hospital can’t comment due to patient privacy regulations.

Another hearing is slated to take place May 4.

