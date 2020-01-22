Telemedicine startup Hims & Hers launches in all 50 states

Hims & Hers, a telemedicine startup that offers direct-to-consumer pharmacy and wellness products, is launching in all 50 states, according to a Jan. 22 Fast Company report.

The company will be able to conduct physician consultations in real-time, nationwide. Previously, Hims & Hers offered this service in 28 states. Consultations are available over video and the phone by a total of 200 physicians and specialists.

Hims & Hers consists of two brands: Hims, which offers men hair-loss treatments and erectile dysfunction pills, and Hers, which offers women access to telehealth and birth control pills. The brands launched in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Last September, the telemedicine startup also announced plans to open its first brick-and-mortar pharmacy. The facility will be mail-order only and will be in Columbus, Ohio. It is expected to open later this year.

