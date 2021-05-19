Telehealth use among Medicare beneficiaries varies widely: 5 insights based on age, race & location 

While more than one in four (27 percent) of Medicare beneficiaries had a telehealth visit between the summer and fall of 2020, participants ranged by factors including age and race, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report.

Here is a breakdown of the beneficiaries who used telehealth last summer and fall, based on age, race/ethnicity, location and the number and types of chronic conditions they have.

Age category:

Under 65 years old: 30 percent

Sixty-five to 74 years old: 27 percent

At least 75 years old: 25 percent

Race/ethnicity category:

White: 26 percent

Black: 30 percent

Hispanic: 33 percent

Number of chronic conditions category:

Zero to one: 18 percent

Two to three: 24 percent

Four to five: 33 percent

Six or more: 36 percent

Type of chronic condition:

Diabetes: 32 percent

Any heart condition: 31 percent

Emphysema/asthma/COPD: 34 percent

Depression: 35 percent

Immunocompromised: 40 percent

Location category:

Urban: 28 percent

Rural: 21 percent

Click here to view the full report.