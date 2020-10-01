Telehealth patient satisfaction soared in 2020 despite persisting disparities: 6 stats

Levels of patient satisfaction for telehealth services are among the highest of all healthcare, insurance and financial service industries, according to consumer insight firm J.D. Power's second annual telehealth patient satisfaction survey.

The J.D. Power U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, released Oct. 1, measures telehealth satisfaction of more than 4,302 patients to measure satisfaction based on four factors that carry different weights: customer service (42 percent), consultation (28 percent), enrollment (19 percent) and billing and payment (11 percent). The survey was conducted in June and July, and all respondents used a telehealth service within the past 12 months.

Here a six of the survey's notable findings:

Overall, patient telehealth satisfaction scored an 860 on a 1,000-point scale.



Fifty-two percent of respondents said they faced at least one barrier to telehealth access. Twenty-four percent of respondents reported providers offering limited services as a barrier they experienced, with 17 percent of respondents citing confusing technology requirements and 15 percent citing lack of awareness of cost as barriers.



Overall patient satisfaction was 117 points lower for respondents who self-reported the lowest health status than it was for those who self-reported an excellent health status.



Forty-six percent of respondents said their primary motive for choosing a telehealth encounter was safety, up from just 13 percent in 2019.



Amwell scored 885 in patient satisfaction among direct-to-consumer telehealth companies, leading the rankings. Doctor on Demand trails closely with a score of 879.



Cigna scored 874 on the scale, making it the most satisfying health plan that provides telehealth services. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (867) and UnitedHealthcare (865) follow.

