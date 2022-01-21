Telehealth heavy hitters join new advocacy group

The American Telemedicine Association has partnered with telehealth organizations to form an advocacy group.

The organization, ATA Action, will work to advocate for telehealth policy and expand policy gains made during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Jan. 21 news release. The trade organization supports action at the state and federal levels to ensure individuals have access to telemedicine, including appropriate coverage and payment policies.

“Now is the time for policymakers to act on telehealth," Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA, said in the release. "The ATA is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the policy gains we’ve made over the past two years do not go away, reverting us back to an out-of-date care delivery system that leaves millions of vulnerable patients out in the cold.”

Teladoc, Walmart, Doximity and Intermountain Healthcare are among the founding members, and the group said it expects to welcome additional members in 2022.