Telehealth firm files for bankruptcy

Let's Talk Interactive, a software company specializing in telehealth, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sept. 21, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The company filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition, which detailed that its secured and unsecured debt, excluding debts owed to insiders or affiliates, is less than $7.5 million, according to the Sept. 22 publication.

According to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Let's Talk Interactive estimated its assets and liabilities were between $1 million and $10 million.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based company was a part of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program and had its telehealth solutions on Amazon Web Services' marketplace.