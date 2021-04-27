Telehealth company fires CEO accused of harassing teen in TikTok video

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based telehealth company VisuWell has terminated its CEO Sam Johnson after he was seen on a TikTok video appearing to harass a boy who wore a dress to his prom April 24, NBC News reports.

In the video, Mr. Johnson appears to say that the student looked like an "idiot," and asks why he was wearing a dress. The altercation happened at a hotel where the boy and his friends were taking pictures before the prom.

The student alleged that Mr. Johnson "called him 'stupid,' as well as vulgar names, in a homophobic manner and that [Mr.] Johnson told him that with "hair on your chest, you shouldn't be wearing a dress," according to the report.

Visuwell tweeted April 26 that is has a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance.

"We unequivocally condemn the behavior exhibited by Sam Johnson in a recent video widely circulated on social media," VisuWell tweeted. "After investigating the matter and speaking to individuals involved, the VisuWell [board of directors] has chosen to terminate Mr. Johnson from his position as CEO, effective immediately."

Mr. Johnson denied harassing the student and his boyfriend and claimed the video had been edited, according to Newsweek.

