Telehealth companies drive $13B in Q3 healthcare IPO activity

Telehealth has played a significant role in initial public offering activity among healthcare companies in 2020, totaling nearly $30 billion in deals, according to a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Four report insights:

1. Healthcare IPO activity passed the $10 billion mark per quarter for the second time in a row this year after companies generated $13.44 billion in investments during the third quarter of 2020.

2. Telehealth companies Amwell and GoodRx dominated third-quarter IPO activity, raising about $853.3 million and $944.3 million, respectively.

3. In 2020, healthcare companies have raised about $29.45 billion from IPO activity, the most in the past five years.

4. The third quarter IPO deals were also the most for any single quarter of 2020.

More articles on telehealth:

Teladoc launches mental health telemedicine services

4 C-level Livongo execs to depart amid merger with Teladoc

Illinois opens $50M funding round for broadband expansion plan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.