Telehealth claim lines up nearly 3,000%: 3 things to know

Telehealth claim lines rose 2,938 percent across the U.S. from November 2019-20, according to data released Feb. 2 from healthcare cost data organization Fair Health.

Three things to know:

1. Telehealth made up 0.2 percent of medical claim lines in November 2019 and rose to 6.01 percent of claim lines in last November..

2. On a monthly basis, telehealth claim lines increased 7.1 percent nationally last year, from 5.61 percent in October to 6.01 percent in November.

3. Last November, COVID-19 appeared for the first time as one of the top five telehealth diagnoses on Fair Health's regional lists.

