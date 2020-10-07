Telehealth claim lines up 3,806% since 2019: 3 notes

Across the U.S., telehealth claim lines grew 3,806 percent from July 2019-20, according to data released Oct. 6 from healthcare cost data organization Fair Health.

Three notes:

1. In July 2020, telehealth accounted for 6 percent of medical claim lines, up from 0.15 percent from July 2019.

2. Despite the year-over-year increase, telehealth claim lines fell 12 percent on a monthly basis from June to July this year, at 6.85 percent and 6 percent respectively.

3. Mental health conditions continued to be the No. 1 telehealth diagnosis in July, holding the top spot since March. Across the U.S., mental health conditions represented 45 percent of telehealth claim lines in July 2020 compared to 37 percent in July 2019.

More articles on telehealth:

Is telemedicine over- or underhyped?

AdventHealth expands telehealth program by adding Florida virtual ICU

Physician telehealth usage increased 58% since 2019, survey finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.